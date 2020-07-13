Travel portal tie-ins to promote Spain’s Costa Almeria to millions

THE provincial council has announced tie-ins with two well-known travel portals to promote the attractions of the Costa Almeria as a holiday destination to their combined nine million users.

The agreements with Destinia and Atrapalo runs until September, and will, according to the Diputacion, “further strengthen bookings made by national and international market tourists during the summer season, in which the province of Almeria is shaping up as one of the most attractive and safest destinations in the country.”

The agreements include positioning actions and direct advertising on the portals and their social media platforms, as well as a guarantee of a minimum number of bookings, the provincial administration explained.

Almeria Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez said the portals tie-ins, along with the agreements with Eurosport on promoting the region during the broadcast of the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in the autumn and Logitravel, “are going to be essential for maintaining the brand’s positioning at national and international level and to recover the time lost during lockdown.”

The deputy described the Costa Almeria as “a safe destination, with an offer far away from overcrowding thanks to the inland’s natural spaces, the virgin coastline and a diverse and unique interior.”