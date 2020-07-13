Tragic weekend on the beaches of the Valencia Region

It was a tragic weekend on the beaches of the Valencian Community, with three deaths.

ON Saturday, July 11, a man lost his life on the beach of El Saler, with a further death hours later in Torrevieja where a man drowned trying to rescue his partner from strong waves.

And on Sunday, a 41-year-old man died on the beach of Port Saplaya, in the municipality of Alboraya.

-- Advertisement --



Cicu emergency received a call at 3.45pm and a SAMU ambulance was sent to the scene where health personnel tried to resuscitate the victim on the sand.

Sadly, their efforts were in vein and it was confirmed the deceased suffered a fatal cardiac arrest.