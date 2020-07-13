Tonnes of waste pulled out of idyllic Mallorca cove

THE annual clean-up of Santanyi’s sea beds netted some 3.000 kilos of waste materials this time around.

Sunday’s effort saw divers from the Protermar association, the SEMDESA Santanyi Municipal Services Company, Calvia Civil Protection and Balearic Island Ports pull no less than three sunken boats from the Figuera cove.

They also found a whole load of old tyres, plastic, bits of glass and all kinds of other materials which had been swept along by currents and accumulated in the area over time.

In fact the divers pulled so much rubbish out of the sea that a crane and three lorries were needed to cart it all away.

Santanyi Mayor Maria Victoria Klein said she was pleased at the success of the initiative.

“It is a great opportunity to make people aware about the importance of keeping this paradise clean”, she commented.

Santanyi Civil Protection organised the sea bed clean-up, which is held to coincide with the Mare de Deu Carme fiestas.