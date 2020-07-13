Thumbs down for Villajoyosa fish farm

THREE different Villajoyosa town hall departments oppose plans to extend the existing fish farm.

The Environment, Heritage and Urban Development departments argue that upping production by 43 per would impact negatively on the town and its coast.

Increased sediment from uneaten feed and fish droppings would affect the protected underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica seaweed that are vital for the marine ecosystem, the Environment department maintained.

The Heritage department complained that a bigger fish farm would impair visibility at the La Fonda underwater archaeological site and the wreck of the Bou Ferrer Roman galley.

La Vila’s Urban Development department report cited the number of vehicles that would be leaving and entering Villajoyosa’s port via the old N-332 main road and an inadequate narrow road without pavements.