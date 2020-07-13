This is the Greatest Risk for Natural Deaths in Spain

According to the Civil Defence and Emergencies, high temperatures are the greatest risk and natural hazard for deaths in Spain. In the last 19 years, there have been a total of 1,040 deaths caused by natural hazards and high temperatures were the largest culprit.

Over the years there have been 291 deaths due to high temperatures, the rest was due to floods (209), sea storms (173), forest fires (118), strong winds (110), avalanches (50), and lightening (29), amongst other, more miscellaneous, forms.

-- Advertisement --



The high-temperature data was incorporated into the statistics of natural hazard deaths in 2003, the year in which Spain experienced an extreme heatwave, which also affected all of Europe with great intensity, and killed 60 victims from heatstroke in Spain alone.

Since then, this phenomenon has also become more prominent over the other years, and thus in 2018 there were 42 deaths; in 2015, 33 victims, and in 2004 and 2006, 25 and 23 deaths, respectively, however, last year 21 people lost their lives due to high temperatures.

Make sure to avoid the hottest times of the day and keep hydrated especially as Spain has been experiencing usually high temperatures for this time of year.