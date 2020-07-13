Rincón de la Victoria wows with full list of entertaining events

The Department of Culture of Rincón de la Victoria presents the musical ‘Mil Campanas’ on Saturday July 18 at 10pm, as announced by the Councillor for Culture, Fair and Festivals, Clara Perles.

About the show, the councillor highlighted “the success it has obtained after passing through Madrid’s Gran Vía, where the comedy genre and musical staging have garnered very good reviews from the Onbeat productions and shows company.”

“We are making an enormous effort to offer a cultural and leisure agenda for all ages and tastes, adapted to the new reality imposed by the coronavirus health crisis, with all the guarantees of security measures and social distancing,” said Perles.

The musical presents the public with the best Spanish pop from the 80s and 90s mixed with international hits and the best summer songs from their youth. The story starts from the reunion of the friends 25 years later, gathered in ‘La Movida del Bacalao’ before where there were social networks. The show lasts 120 minutes. Admission is free with limited capacity and prior reservation via email: cultura@rincondelavictoria.es.

In this sense, Perles has pointed out that “Rincón de la Victoria has already recovered its cultural and leisure agenda, after the hard months of confinement. The municipality has held various events with a high attendance with the theatrical play ‘A mocking spirit’, the inauguration of Stefan Oels in the Sala Mare Nostrum, or the summer drive-in movie that hung sold out of tickets. In addition, adds Perles, “during the next few days new cultural and leisure activities will be announced for this summer 2020 that will offer a wide range for all kinds of tastes and audiences”.