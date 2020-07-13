Prison guard almost loses arm saving inmate in Murcia

A prison guard almost lost an arm saving an inmate who appeared to have hung himself at Murcia’s Campos del Rio jail.

ACCORDING to workers’ association, Tu abandono me puede matar, the guard’s arm “could have been torn off” as he prevented the “inmate from being decapitated by a mechanical door.”

The association confirmed that on Friday, July 10, the prison official entered an isolation area where he found the inmate “hanging with sheets from bars of his cell.”

As the guard put his arm through the bars to undo the sheets, the mechanical door was activated and began to open, threatening to decapitate the inmate.

A spokesperson said the prison employee then “interposed his arm to prevent the head of the inmate from hitting the door frame” sustaining injuries himself.

The guard was taken to hospital with “crushed blood vessels and tendons” and is now recuperating at home.

Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar accused the inmate of never intending to kill himself, adding it was “a simulation, like so many we find in prison, blackmailing practices such as this to obtain benefits of all kinds are common.”

This has not been confirmed by the prison.