PM to take staycation in one of UK’s ‘fantastic places to holiday’

Boris Johnson has decided to stay at home in the UK this year for his summer break , and will be visiting…. Well he wouldn’t say but wherever he has decided to ‘staycate’ he certainly will let us know in due course

He was visiting the London Ambulance Service HQ, to thank all the first responders and front line personnel for their dedication and sacrifice during the pandemic, when he said to reporters: “I think this is a great, great year for people to have a staycation.

“This country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places to holiday, whether coastal or otherwise.

“And I am certainly going to be doing that, but I won’t necessarily tell you where at this stage.

“Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that’s completely a matter for them, I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places, peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday and that’s certainly what I will be doing.”

The UK Government will be breaking up for the Summer recess on July 22, for a six week break, Obviously during this time, the negotiations will continue for the Brexit deal, and there will be ongoing areas of government dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which will stay in place.