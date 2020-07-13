No Water Shortage in Alcoy

WATER has begun to flow spontaneously from Alcoy’s principal aquifer, El Molinar.

El Molinar provides around 60 per cent of Alcoy’s domestic water and at present there is no need to use pumps to bring it to the surface now that the water table has risen, explained city hall’s Public Works and Services councillor Jordi Martinez.

-- Advertisement --



This unexpected situation is the result of the persistent rain that has fallen on 45 days in Alcoy since last January, with an accumulated 432.6 millilitres.

Storm Gloria accounted for 184.4 millilitres of the total, which fell over a space of five days, Martinez revealed.