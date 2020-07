AFTER receiving a number of requests from residents, many of them elderly, the Malaga City Council is in the process of installing 50 new pergolas along a stretch of the Paseo Maritimo de Antonio Banderas in the area known as Carretera de Cadiz.

With the height of summer approaching, the shade given by these pergolas will be very welcome to those walking along the Paseo and this action follows the introduction of new stone benches which are specially treated to withstand the elements.