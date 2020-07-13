Mystery Smell in Calpe

WHEN all else fails, readers contact the Euro Weekly News for information, as Olive Carstens did recently.

Currently staying in the area near the Hotel Esmeralda, Olive was curious to discover the cause of a bad but intermittent smell of sewage.

Asking at the Tourist Info office, they suggested that a subterranean watercourse could be the culprit, an original-sounding theory offering little hope of a rapid solution.

Olive told us that her landlady who lives in the Olta mountain area said that she has noticed a bad smell there too.

“In fact, everybody you ask has noticed it but nobody knows where it is coming from,” she said.

“But don’t get me wrong! We absolutely love Calpe and aren’t complaining.”

Olive explained to the Euro Weekly News that she and her husband, who arrived by ferry last winter, had expected to leave at the end of March but their return trip was cancelled on three occasions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After speaking to Olive, our local reporter rang Calpe town hall who were unaware of any problem but promised to advise the Environment department about the mystery smell.