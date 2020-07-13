Minister Visits Costa del Sol Town to Encourage Tourism

THERE was a distinguished visitor to Torremolinos as Secretary of State for Tourism, Isabel Oliver toured the town to town to see all that was being done to encourage the return of tourism.

Already a major destination for LGTB holidaymakers, it is also family friendly and has just received a number of awards for the quality of its beaches and the Secretary of State helped to raise the Blue Flag at Los Alamos beach.

In addition, the town has received four Q for Quality Awards and according to Mayor José Ortiz is doing all that it can to assist those in the hospitality trade and retailers by encouraging visitors from overseas.