“Max the Staff” is Missing from Alhaurín el Grande Campo- Have you Seen Him?

One of our reader’s dogs has gone missing and so we ask you, our loyal EWN family, to help find him and reunite him with his owner who is heartbroken and just wants MAX back!

Here is a message sent out by Hayley Shaughnessy:

-- Advertisement --



Our nephew’s dog has gone missing in Alhaurín el Grande campo. Lovely very friendly Staffordshire terrier called Max. New to the area, not street-wise, chipped, and very approachable. Please share across local sites and keep your eyes open.

Any news please call 0034 684115939 or contact;

Hayley Shaughnessy, Dione Lockyer, Rebecca Newbert, Carl Coulton, Inez Robinson, Michelle Batchelor, Bobby Smith, Stephen Wiggins, Rachel Wiggins.

Ok readers, let’s see if we can help find Max the dog for his owner, I’m waiting…