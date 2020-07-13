Lux Mundi reopens in Torre del Mar and welcomes new members

LUX MUNDI, Torre del Mar opened the Centre on Friday, July 10, for the first time after lockdown for their usual coffee morning and are pleased to say all went well.

The centre now follows full health security measures. The events are a great opportunity to meet friends and make new ones over a cup of coffee, tea or fruit juice with a piece of cake. You can also take time to browse the boutique with a range of new and nearly new clothing and accessories.

-- Advertisement --



There is also a wide stock of second-hand English books. You can also enjoy a little bit of paradise sitting in the garden which has been refurbished for social distancing purposes. Currently, LUX Mundi cannot accept donations of books, clothes etc at the moment.

Readers are also invited to become a Friend of Lux Mundi and should call into the Centre for more information.

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1”I”, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740.

Opens on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm by appointment only. Friday 11am to 1pm.

For further information and bookings please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel.952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org Website: www.lux-mundi.org.