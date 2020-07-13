Ghislaine Maxwell Tried to Flee when the FBI Raided her Home and Hide her Mobile Phone

Ghislaine Maxwell tried to flee and had a phone wrapped in tin foil to avoid detection when the FBI raided her €880.000 ($1M) New Hampshire “Tuckedaway” as she named it.

Maxwell refused to open the front door to the FBI when they raided her home and instead fled to another room in the house, the alleged chief recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein fled to another room and was seen ‘quickly shutting a door behind her’, say FBI officers.

-- Advertisement --



After they gained access by smashing down the door FBI field operators discovered a mobile phone wrapped in tin foil which prosecutors called a ‘seemingly misguided effort to evade detection’ by law enforcement.

New York prosecutors said this was evidence that Maxwell was ‘skilled at living in hiding’ and should be denied bail, they also drew attention to the fact that Ms. Maxwell moved a total of 36 times during the last year before her arrest, telling reporters she feared for her life. It was also mentioned that she had a team of former American Special Forces keeping her safe and in their care 24 hours a day.

The Tapes

Prince Andrew IS on Epstein’s secret tapes of rich and powerful, says lawyer for accuser Virginia Roberts. The lawyer representing Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Roberts has sensationally claimed that the Duke of York may have been secretly caught on video visiting convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

‘There is no doubt Prince Andrew would have been captured on footage filmed in rooms and private areas of Epstein’s property,’ said David Boies.

The disclosure will raise more concerns for Andrew, who has vehemently and repeatedly denied all allegations against him, including that he had sex with Ms Roberts three times, the first when she was just 17.

Maxwell, 58, will appear in court Tuesday where a judge will decide if she can be freed, €5 Million bail bond is being offered on Maxwells behalf to secure her release.