Florida reports record-breaking 15,299 coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

ON Saturday, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, concerning health experts who urge people not to gather in groups.

Videos and pictures have shown that even although the parks are almost empty, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings are being observed.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said even with the rising rates, he still wants schools to reopen as scheduled next month.

All this at a time when according to the State Department of Health statistics, 15,299 people tested positive in the last day, bringing the total cases tested positive to 269,811 cases and 45 deaths in the State of Florida alone.

The figure is a grim record holder, with the largest 24-hour jump previously held by California last Wednesday when it confirmed 11,694 positive tests for new Covid-19 infections.

In total there have been 4,346 people who have died from Covid-19 related symptoms since March 2020, when records began in the State of Florida.

It is expected by experts that the numbers will continue to rise in the USA for several months to come, but some are hopeful that the figures will not rise as sharply as predicted.

To date, some 3.3 million Covid-19 infections have been recorded nationwide, and more than 135,000 people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.