Fireworks in the pipeline as UK Government plan to strip powers from Scotland and Wales

A report that the British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends, has come from the Financial Times who reported the story yesterday on Sunday (July 12).

THE state aid proposal, which would give legal powers to Westminster to control policies for the entire UK, is expected to appear in a bill this autumn laying the legal grounds of a new internal market, the FT said citing two people familiar with the plans.

This would mean that the devolved parliament in Scotland and the Welsh Assembly would no longer have any control over where ‘State Aid’ money would be spent within their own countries.

There has as yet not been any reaction from either the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, (SNP), for Scotland or the First Minister for Wales Paul Davies, (Conservative), about the decision, but it can be assumed that there will be fireworks from both Scotland and Wales on the issue.