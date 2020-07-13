Falconet finds a home in Denia

DENIA’S Museu de la Mar (Maritime Museum) has reopened to the public.

Some changes were made during the lockdown period and there are also some interesting new pieces of 18th century naval artillery, donations that have been retrieved from ships that sank of Denia.

One of these, a falconet – a light cannon engraved with animals, reptiles, birds or mythical creatures and used by navies, corsairs and pirates alike – was donated by Vicent Luis Moncho from El Verger.

He found the cannon more than 40 years ago when he was fishing for octopus in the Almadrava bay and offered the find to Denia’s Archeological Museum.

The director was unable to accept it, owing to lack of storage space but asked Moncho to hold on to the falconet until there was room for it.

He waited almost half a century, but his find now takes pride of place in a central showcase in the Museu de la Mar.