Ex Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Under Investigation for Illegal Activity

The ex-Real Madrid player and all-round football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has recently come into some hot water after his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was caught driving a jet ski. His son, who is only ten, is currently under investigation by the Maritime Police in Madeira.

The Portuguese native, who is currently finishing the football season in Italy and getting ready for the second round of the Champions League, decided to send his eldest son with his own sister and mother in Funchal. Ronaldo’s sister uploaded a video of her nephew on social media riding the jet ski and now the family has been subjected to an investigation.

-- Advertisement --



The controversial images show a minor behind the wheel of a jet ski which in theory should be treated as any other vehicle, such as a car. The investigations are still underway, but this illegal circumstance will probably cost Elma Aveiro a hefty economic sanction.

The video has racked up more than 25,000 views and tarnishes the reputation of the Ronaldo brand. Furthermore, the maritime police must now determine whether the jet ski was a personal possession or a rental.