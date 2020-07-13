Elvis Presley’s Grandson Found Dead after Reported Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough has been found dead in Calabasas, Los Angeles, he was 27.

Benjamin was the son of Elvis‘ daughter, Lisa Marie, and musician Danny Keough, a statement released by Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowsk confirmed the news, saying: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”. The tragic loss of the son of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough has left his mother “heartbroken.” It is understood that Benjamin died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”. In a statement, Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widynowsk, declared the boy “the love of her life”.

Police said they responded to a ‘rescue response’ call at about 6:30 am Sunday, adding: ‘Upon their arrival, they located the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso.’ ‘The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.’ An official could be seen outside the mansion Sunday while police and a coroner’s vehicle were parked nearby.

Born on October 21, 1992, at Humana Women’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida – Benjamin Storm Keough was the second child to be born from Lisa and Danny’s marriage before they split in 1994. Lisa Marie, 52, has previously spoken about her son’s similarities to her late dad, saying they were “uncanny”.

Benjamin kept himself mainly out of the spotlight for much of his life but he did sign a €5million record deal when he was a teenager. He made the deal in 2009 but it seems that he never quite made the big time with his music career and his output remains relatively unknown. The main thing Ben was known for is bearing an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, who was known as The King.

Benjamin’s grandmother Priscilla, 75, married Elvis in 1967 but they divorced six years later. They had their only daughter Lisa Marie, who was born in 1968.

Elvis died from heart failure at his Graceland estate just nine years later, in 1977, at the age of 42. Lisa Marie and her first husband, Keough, were married on October 3, 1988, and divorced on May 6, 1994.