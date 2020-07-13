Comic workshop improves time at home for kids

THE Centre for Social Services and the Municipal Council for Children and Family of Almuñecar has published a digital fanzine with the works that were presented to the “Taller de Comic”.

The workshop was aimed at children and youth participation and dedicated lovers of cartoons, under the name of “Viñetas Ventanas” and under the slogan: “Las Viñetas Sexitanas son FantAsticas Ventanas”.

María del Carmen Reinoso from Social Services said, “In this initiative, some twenty youngsters participated, in collaboration with the cartoonist from Almuñecar, Damián Montes, known by the name artistic of “Chamn”, who offered to collaborate, altruistically and selflessly, as part of the “Taller de Comic” which aimed to improve time at home for our children and adolescents during confinement”.