Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died at the age of 59 just seven years after her father passed away.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that Ms. Mandela had died in hospital in Johannesburg early on Monday morning, details of the cause of her death remain unknown at the time of her death, she was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.

The news was confirmed this morning by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.