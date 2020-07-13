Blame the Kentish Plover

SWIMMERS and sunbathers had to leave Les Deveses beach in Denia recently when excavators moved in.

They were there to repair foot showers damaged by Storm Gloria last January.

This, and other repairs, are being carried out over the next few weeks on Les Marines by the regional government’s Tourism department.

Forestalling criticism that the authorities always waited for the high season before starting work, the town hall explained that the delay was caused by the Kentish Plover, a protected bird that nests in the area each year between March 1 and June 30.

Work has finally begun and beachgoers were warned that it was possible they would encounter machinery on Denia’s beaches at some stage.