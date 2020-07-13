Beach in Elche delcared a smoke-free zone

Carabassi coastline in Elche has been declared a smoke-free beach.

VISIT ELCHE and the Department of Environment are busy promoting the move after it was agreed by the local government board, with the “aim of eliminating tobacco consumption in this virgin coastal area of ​​the municipality”.

Councillor Esther Díez, said: “This is an informative, non-sanctioning action to promote healthy lifestyle habits and respect for our environment.

The objective is to “help people enjoy a life without tobacco”, encourage exemplary behaviour by the adult population that positively influences children and to respect the environment.

Signs will be dotted around the area to raise public awareness and there will be a campaign to run alongside the implementation of the changes.

Díez added: “Making Elche a green municipality includes promoting this healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about the negative effects of tobacco on human health and the pollution it produces on our natural resources.”