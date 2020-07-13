Back To ‘Flexible’ Phase 2 For Zaragoza And Huesca

Zaragoza and Huesca in the Aragon region of Spain have reverted to a ‘flexible’ Phase 2 due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the area within the last few days.

Zaragoza and the city of Huesca account for 870,000 people, which is around 70 per cent of the population of Aragon. The Health Minister for the region made the announcement today explaining that the decision has been taken in order to slow down infection rates.

The Minister of Health for Spain, Salvador Illa brought his regular meeting with other community ministers forward to Monday to prepare a plan to tackle the rising Covid cases and outbreaks in Spain, throwing some regions back into confinement.

There are currently over 100 active outbreaks in 15 autonomous communities, the largest and most worrying being Lleida in Catalonia, where the Catalan Prime Minister has successfully blocked a judge’s order to end the confinement period, prolonging Lleida’s quarantine.