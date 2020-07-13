Anglican Church Services Resume on the Costa Blanca

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ermita del Popul
JAVEA: Chaplaincy services are usually held at Ermita del Popul Photo credit: Javea town hall

FOLLOWING the suspension of worship imposed during the State of Alarm, Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy churches are reopening.

Denia will remain closed until September and Javea will be limited to the Wednesday Eucharist until the same time.

All other churches are now welcoming congregations in carefully-prepared and fully compliant sanitised conditions at the regular service times.

Campello is currently experimenting with house worship.

All information about services, plus location and contact details are easily found on the Chaplaincy website, by clicking the “About Us – Churches and Services” tab on the website.


“You will be very welcome at any time of the church year,” the Chaplaincy said.





