World Heavyweight Champion Opens New Store in Costa del Sol

BRITISH heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua is spending a few days in Marbella and has opened a brand-new shop in Puerto Banus.

Known as The Hyde Store The Concept, its very much an urban themed shop and he has teamed up with local entrepreneur Haitham Osman to sell a collection of shoes to the jet set who visit Banus.

He has been seen enjoying life in Banus and was also a visitor to nearby Opium Beach in Marbella where he strolled around the club, speaking to fans and posing for selfies.

Some Spanish press were negative in their reports as the boxer was not wearing a mask and did not appear able to enforce social distancing because so many people wanted to see him as it was his first visit to the city since 2015.

When he returns to the UK, it will be time for his camp to negotiate the next defence of his titles, probably against Tyson Fury later this year or early next with the likely venue being Saudi Arabia.