Wedding Causes Dozens Of Covid Infections And Death Of Bride And Groom’s Parents

A wedding celebration in Urmia, north-eastern Iran has ended in dozens of guests being infected with coronavirus and the death of the parents of both the bride and the groom.

As announced on Sunday by Javad Aghazadeh, the dean of the city’s Medical Science University, the parents of both spouses died after becoming infected with Covid-19 at the wedding reception, which also caused dozens of guests to test positive.

Last Wednesday, Iranian authorities once again prohibited the celebration of weddings and funerals after spikes in cases of coronavirus.

The incident is similar to a wedding celebrated in Patna, India, back in June, which caused 80 guests to become infected with coronavirus and tragically, the death of the groom two days later.