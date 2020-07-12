Tourists to Spain Caught NOT Wearing a Mask Face Fines- and some are Furious!

Tourists to Spain’s Balearic Islands now face a fine for not wearing a mask in public – even if they are eating outside at a restaurant or a bar, and they are NOT happy!

Holidaymakers face fines of €100 from the start of next week if they are caught on the street without their noses and mouths covered, the move has been condemned by travel agents and tourists alike and industry insiders say this could be the “last nail in the coffin” for the sector. The regional government of Spain’s Balearic Islands approved the resolution that will make face masks mandatory in all public spaces in the archipelago even when social distancing rules can be respected. The measure comes into effect this weekend.

Under the region’s new resolution, wearing a face mask will be mandatory at all times, both in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Exceptions will be made for the beach, pools, when eating or drinking while practicing sport and while playing a wind instrument. The regional government has specified that the mask must be worn appropriately so that it covers both the nose and mouth. Violators of the new rules will receive fines of up to €100. Currently, face masks are only mandatory in spaces where it is not possible to maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters.

On reading the news, many brit holidaymakers took to social media to air their anger:

Susan Hargreaves from Hull, couped up for months with her three children and husband, had recently booked to go to Mallorca but is having second thoughts now, she said:

“What, fines? you must be bl**dy joking!! we got three kids who eat like it’s their last meal and my husband drinks like a fish, how the hell do they expect us to eat or drink with a fri**ng mask on? I booked online last week, I’m gonna see if I can change it for somewhere else, stuff that for a game of cricket!”.

However. Bill Blakely from South London couldn’t wait to let everyone know on Facebook that he would rather still go and risk the fine, he said:

“Tell you what, all those people that think not wearing a mask is ok should STAY AT HOME! Doesn’t anyone read the news? Greece, Portugal, Sweden, Bulgaria are all in trouble now thorough letting the public walk around and mix with each other without making them wear masks, its a no-brainer, me and the missus are going to Mallorca, we love the place and will not let a silly thing like this to put us off.”

A tip on how to make your face mask fit correctly.