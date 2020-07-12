The Lost Prince: The Duke of Sussex is ‘lost’ in LA where he ‘feels the same way Meghan Markle felt in UK’

Prince Harry has confided in pals that he is not happy in Los Angeles and ‘feels the same way Meghan Markle felt in UK’- igniting rumours of a rift emerging between the couple.

Lockdown in LA

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have been living in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison since late March. The family are expected to be based in the USA for the foreseeable future and while they had hoped to visit Britain this summer the coronavirus crisis has put a stop to their plans, at least for now.

The Sussexes were understood to have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to visit her and Prince Philip, 99, at Balmoral this summer. The special trip would have given the doting great-grandparents a proper chance to spend quality time with one-year-old Archie who they haven’t seen much since his birth. Archie has not been back to the UK since Meghan and Harry travelled with him to Canada for their winter break last November.

“Harry misses his friends and above all, his grandmother, The Queen”…

Royal author Tom Quinn claims he has been told Harry is struggling to find his purpose in California.

“Harry is really struggling with it, because what’s he going to do in LA? What’s he going to do anywhere? He can’t get a job in McDonald’s.

“I’m not saying Harry absolutely hates it in America, but the point that’s been made to me is that there was this new exciting venture to get away from the British press and to make Meghan happy because she’s on her own territory.

“But having got there, Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here.

“What’s his role? He can’t take the labrador for a walk every day for the rest of his life. He can’t get a job in McDonald’s or for an investment bank, what’s he going to do?

Royal watchers are forecasting a visit very soon from Harry at least, but how long he stays and what Meghan thinks of it waits to be seen. TW.