Stranded snorkeler safe after early hours rescue

AN Italian who ended up stranded on a rock for several hours in the middle of the sea off the Llucmajor coast is safe following a rescue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 46-year old tourist had been snorkeling with a friend in the Cap Blanc area when night fell and she became disorientated.

-- Advertisement --



A search party made up of Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection and a SAMU 061 health team set out to look for her after a call came through from 112 just before midnight.

After scouring the steep and difficult to access Tolleric cliffs area in the dark they eventually heard her calls coming from a rock about 50 metres off shore.

An officer swum out to her and managed to get her back to the shore.

The woman was reported to be physically unhurt, but in a state of shock. She was transferred by ambulance to the Son Espases hospital in Palma.