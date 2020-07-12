Spanish Singer Has Malaga Concert Cancelled After Refusing To Wear A Mask

Spanish Reggaetón artist Omar Montes’ concert due to be played at the Marenostrum Castle Park in Fuengirola, Malaga, has been cancelled after the singer and his companions ignored requests to wear masks while attending a public event.

Montes and his entourage were gifting a food donation to the local food bank and were warned that they were required to wear the compulsory face coverings, but they ignored the request and entered the public space without one.

-- Advertisement --



The event organisers have claimed that faced with the artist’s irresponsible behaviour and the “dangerous example being set”, they saw it was their “moral duty” to cancel tonight’s concert.

Tickets will be fully refunded automatically on Sunday, say the organizers.