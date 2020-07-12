Spanish reality star fatally stabbed after alleged nightclub row in Valencia

A Spanish reality star has been fatally stabbed after an alleged row in a nightclub in Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

FOUR people – including two minors said to be brothers – are in custody in connection with the death of 30-year-old Dani Mengibar in his home town Torrent.

The victim, a former contestant of Telecinco programme ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’ (Women and Men and vice versa), was allegedly stabbed twice early hours Saturday, July 11, near the Las Americas shopping centre.

The events occurred around 4am and a Basic Life Support and a SAMU were despatched, but could do nothing to save the victim’s life.

A dispute had broken out earlier in a nightclub between the 32-year-old and one of the people arrested, reports Las Provincias.

A few moments later, when the man was returning home, he was seemingly approached by the group and stabbed.

Torrent police have arrested two minors, said to be brothers, along with an 18 and a 21-year-old.

The younger detainees are now in the hands of the juvenile prosecutor’s office, while the other two are awaiting a court appearance.

The National Police has taken over the investigation to clarify exactly who carried out the stabbings.