Rare butterfly spotted in Mallorca protected area

AN EXAMPLE of a rare pigmy skipper butterfly has shown up in in an area of wetlands to the south of the S’Albufera natural park.

The Balearic Island Environment department reported that park volunteers and members of the Zerynthia Spanish Association for the Protection of Butterflies and their Environment came across the ‘Gegenes pumili’ on Saturday.

This species of butterfly is one of the rarest and least known in Spain. On the few occasions it has been seen it has always been in the Balearic Islands.

Experts have now begun a study to investigate the species further with a view to taking steps to manage its conservation within the protected area.