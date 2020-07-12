Police Officers Stop Car Causing Mayhem in Costa del Sol

THERE has been a great deal of comment on social media about a hair-raising chase involving officers of the National Police and Local Police after a white Volkswagen with French number plates was seen careering though Marbella at high speeds and often on the wrong side of the road.

When the car was finally brought to a halt, a young woman and her male companion, believed to be the driver emerged and were immediately accosted by chasing officers.

The male fought the arrest and, in the end, at least nine officers were involved in trying to restrain the couple.

According to eye witness reports, there were some very close misses as a motorcyclist fell off his bike whilst swerving to get out of the way of the car (thankfully he was shocked but unhurt) whilst pedestrians were lucky not to be crossing the road.

Generally, those who have viewed the video of the arrest have supported the police and the numbers involved as they believe it shows that Marbella wants to ensure that wrong doers are stopped and taken out of circulation.