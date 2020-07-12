Piers Morgan Branded a Hypocrite as he Jets out of Britain for the Summer

Good Morning Britain host Piers posted a selfie of himself on a plane saying he was jetting away from 'surreal' Britain

‘Get me outta here!’ Piers Morgan- ‘washed up and knackered’ makes a pathetic excuse for a celebrity as he jets out of Britain for the summer.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid said goodbye to viewers as they signed off for the summer break following a ‘very long year’. It was confirmed this week that Piers and co-host Susanna Reid would be taking some time off the show for summer, with Piers even hinted that he could leave GMB next year.

Piers, 55, branded himself a ‘washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity’ as he jetted out of Britain, on Sunday, playing on ITV show I’m A Celebrity’s famous tag line as he wrote: ‘Get me outta here!’, he poked fun at himself as he took to social media to share a photograph of himself wearing a face mask whilst sitting aboard a plane at Heathrow airport.

Thank you: Moments before they showed the montage, Piers thanked the team behind the scenes for how hard they have worked on the ‘story of their lifetimes’

“This is our last programme until September. We’re going to lie in the sunshine.” said Piers.

Today, Piers shared a selfie of him on a plane, wearing a mask, ready to jet off to sunnier climes, which he captioned: “I’m a washed-up, knackered, pathetic excuse for a celebrity – get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been surreal.”


Twitter response

His millions of Twitter followers were quick to react to his photo, with many branding him a ‘hypocrite’ after he has previously hit out at people for flouting social distancing.


One follower responded: “What a hypocrite lecturing everyone else of social distance and crowds and the virus numbers then getting on a plane,” and another tweeting: “Now can you imagine if someone in the GOV took this picture going on a plane… you’d be having tantrum Piers.”

Others, however, defended him, with one reacting: “Wake up. It is permitted now social distancing and wearing a mask.”

As yet, Piers has not revealed his secret holiday in the sun destination…

 




