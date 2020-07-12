Piers Morgan Branded a Hypocrite as he Jets out of Britain for the Summer

‘Get me outta here!’ Piers Morgan- ‘washed up and knackered’ makes a pathetic excuse for a celebrity as he jets out of Britain for the summer.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid said goodbye to viewers as they signed off for the summer break following a ‘very long year’. It was confirmed this week that Piers and co-host Susanna Reid would be taking some time off the show for summer, with Piers even hinted that he could leave GMB next year.

Piers, 55, branded himself a ‘washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity’ as he jetted out of Britain, on Sunday, playing on ITV show I’m A Celebrity’s famous tag line as he wrote: ‘Get me outta here!’, he poked fun at himself as he took to social media to share a photograph of himself wearing a face mask whilst sitting aboard a plane at Heathrow airport.

“This is our last programme until September. We’re going to lie in the sunshine.” said Piers.

Today, Piers shared a selfie of him on a plane, wearing a mask, ready to jet off to sunnier climes, which he captioned: “I’m a washed-up, knackered, pathetic excuse for a celebrity – get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been surreal.”

Twitter response

His millions of Twitter followers were quick to react to his photo, with many branding him a ‘hypocrite’ after he has previously hit out at people for flouting social distancing.

One follower responded: “What a hypocrite lecturing everyone else of social distance and crowds and the virus numbers then getting on a plane,” and another tweeting: “Now can you imagine if someone in the GOV took this picture going on a plane… you’d be having tantrum Piers.”

Others, however, defended him, with one reacting: “Wake up. It is permitted now social distancing and wearing a mask.”

As yet, Piers has not revealed his secret holiday in the sun destination…