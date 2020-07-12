Mallorca festival to honor Oscar-nominated British director Stephen Frears

BRITISH film and TV director Stephen Frears will be honoured at the upcoming Atlantida Film Festival in Mallorca capital Palma.

The twice Oscar-nominated director will be presented with the Master of Cinema award at the event, which will run from July 27 to August 2.

Frears will also take part in a talk and a master class.

Festival director Jaume Ripoll promised this summer’s festival, which will be the 10th edition, will be the “most ambitious” to date.

Speaking at the event press presentation on Friday, Ripoll explained this year’s festival will feature movies and documentaries and TV series. There will also be concerts and conferences.

Screening and activity venues will include Misericordia, Ses Voltes, the Museu d’Es Baluard and the CineCiutat.

The Mallorca island government provides financial and organisation support to the festival. The Vice-President and regional minister for Culture, Heritage and Language Policy, Bel Busquets, made a point of thanking the organisers for overcoming the challenge of making the festival possible this year in the midst of the pandemic.

Busquets encouraged the public to enjoy culture again as a shared experience, stressing that “organisations and institutions have worked hard to ensure safety and hygiene measures.”