Malaga Receives Climate Change Award

The “Malaga Viva!” project, put forward by the City council of Malaga on the Costa del Sol, to combat climate change, has been awarded a prize at the fourth edition of the Torres & Earth awards, organized by the Torres Family Winery.

The awards started back in 2017 and aim to recognise projects and initiatives that seek to tackle the climate change crisis, by reducing their carbon footprint. In the second edition, the awards were spread out to other communities and even countries.

The winning project this year belongs to Malaga Council and Cristobal Ortega, head of the Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change has expressed his joy at the results and insists that Malaga has a very ambitious programme in motion to continue reducing CO2 emissions.

“Málaga Viva” was given ten and a half million euros to develop a plan consisting of 44 actions to be taken over the course of 2019. One of the most exciting of these projects is “One million trees”, which includes reforestation and recovery of green spaces, which has so far replanted almost 341.000, with the help of nearly 1.900 people.

Other actions taken as part of the “Málaga Viva” project include social innovation projects related to sustainable agriculture and urban allotments and vegetable gardens throughout the province as well as energy-saving plans and improvements in water and waste management.