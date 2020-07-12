Madeleine McCann Disappearance- Specialist Diving Teams Search Disused Wells in the Algarve

Over the last few days, Portuguese authorities have searched wells as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police and specialist divers in the Algarve region examined three disused wells in Vila do Bispo for almost eight hours on Thursday, so far, Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann have not been told on what grounds authorities searched the wells.

The area at the center of the search is situated about 16km (10 miles) from the Praia da Luz resort, which is where Madeleine, who was 3 years old at the time, disappeared on 3 May 2007.

Multiple investigators were at the scene with specialist diving equipment to examine the wells- with the largest thought to be more than 13 metres deep. If evidence was found, the investigators are keeping silent, supposedly so it will not prejudice any case bought against the suspect or give the defence a reason to refute any claims he, Brueckner, was involved.

The investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance was renewed in June after German authorities announced they were investigating Brueckner, a convicted German child sex offender. Brueckner is known to have lived on the Algarve coast- his Portuguese mobile phone, according to police, received a half-hour phone call in Praia da Luz around an hour before Madeleine went missing 13 years ago.

The search sites are near a beach where suspect Christian Brueckner’s camper van was photographed in 2007. Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website last month to deny the reported claims, saying that the news caused “unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives”.

The couple also said that they do not have a family spokesman, and are not actively paying any lawyers to represent them.