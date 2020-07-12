Lucky National Lottery draw winners on Spain’s Costas

LUCKY lottery winners on Spain’s Costas have scooped second prize in this weekend’s National Lottery.

THE second prize of €120,000 in Saturday’s draw, which corresponds to number 5,435, was won in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol, as well as in Santa Pola, Alicante, and Gandia and Barxeta in Valencia on the Costa Blanca.

There has been a further winner in La Mojonera, Almeria.

According to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the prize ticket in La Cala de Mijas was sold at an office on Paseo Bulevar de la Cala

First prize in the draw, worth €600,000, with the number 02,412, was scopped by a number of winners in Valencia, Murcia, Barcelona, Lugo and two towns in Madrid.

While the third prize of €50,000, number 48,658, went to a lottery player in Cabra.