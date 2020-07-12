Coronavirus Breaking News: More Lockdowns in Spain Expected after Cases Sky-Rocket

The Spanish Government will gather to hold an emergency crisis committee at 9.0 am in the morning.

It is not ruled out that drastic measures could be taken to contain these new outbreaks- including re-introduction of the lockdown in the Catalonian region.

The government was already working on a plan for preparing and responding to increases in transmission in a scenario of pandemic control such as the one we are currently in and whose full details will be revealed on Monday.

This decision to hold an emergency meeting was taken hours after the Generalitat has ordered the confinement of Lleida and seven other municipalities after midnight due to the upturn in positive cases in a bid to contain the outbreak in the Segrià region.

200,000 inhabitants have been isolated in the new lockdown for eight days now and it has now been decided to close seven municipalities in the region, including the capital. In addition to Lleida, residents of Alcarràs, Aitona, Granja d’Escarp, Massalcoreig, Seròs, Soses, and Torres de Segre will not be able to leave their homes.

The reason for the concern is that in the last hours, a total of 816 new cases have been registered in Catalonia, 190 of them in the Lleida region of Segrià alone. Health officials are seriously worried that in fact the virus has not been contained after all and a return to full lockdown as in March this year will be needed to calm things down.