Brits Crossing Scotlands Borders May be Forced to Quarantine for Two Weeks

Nicola Sturgeon is considering forcing people crossing into Scotland from other parts of the UK into quarantine for two weeks.

Scotlands First Minister has also implemented other measures in Scotland after making it obligatory for the public to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport, Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, has also ordered the same rule be applied across the country from Monday next week.

TV Host Andrew Marr asked the First Minister on the BBC interview today:

“You have said that the rate of infection of coronavirus in England is now five times worse than Scotland where you’re pursuing an elimination strategy and yet you are not pressing the button on people from England coming into Scotland quarantine. Why not?”

Mr Sturgeon told the BBC show: “I said we will keep all of these things under review. I set out in Parliament on Thursday is one of our biggest risks in the next weeks is the risk of importation into the country.

“That’s why we’ve taken a very cautious decision on international quarantine.

“This is not a position I relish being in but it also means we have to take a very close look in making sure the virus doesn’t come in from other parts of the UK.