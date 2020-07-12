BREAKING NEWS: Explosion heard and ‘very serious’ fire Breaks out on Naval Vessel at Base San Diego

Reports are flooding in that USS Bonhomme Richard, docked at Naval Base San Diego, is at present engulfed in flames after explosions were heard and a raging fire broke out.

The explosion was followed by a triple-alarm as the fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard naval ship at around 8.51 am at Naval Base San Diego this evening. Fire and rescue crews are currently on the amphibious assault ship, making sure every bit of the fire is out and not spreading anymore.

-- Advertisement --



In the incident, eleven sailors were reportedly taken to the hospital for minor injuries suffered in the blaze, in all, there were around 200 sailors and officers on board the 840-foot vessel this morning which was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

Huge clouds of smoke rose from the center of the ship but it’s still not clear where the fire and explosion started. Locals at the scene reported an acrid-toxic smell rising from the fire.

Within three hours, at 12.30 pm, the ship was evacuated and everyone accounted for, however, it is still unclear what sparked the fire.