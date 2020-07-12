Armed Robbery Gang Operating In Antequera Caught

The National Police and the Guardia Civil have arrested 30 people in Malaga and Seville charged with armed robbery, drug trafficking, illegal weapon possession, vehicle theft, damages, civil disobedience, and belonging to a criminal organization.

Besides the detained members, another two people are being investigated in relation to the crimes. With the arrests, the police consider the criminal organization that executed armed robberies in rural areas of Antequera, “disbanded”.

Investigators were on to the gang when they realized the similarity of numerous robberies of properties in the area, where the criminals would mainly steal furniture and construction tools. The two police forces also identified several people who made frequently made trips between Malaga and Estepa in Seville, which is where they used a property for drug trafficking.

Police acted quickly to detain this highly organised criminal gang, attributing the group with 36 crimes in Antequera. Of the 30 people arrested, four of the gang's leaders are now behind bars.