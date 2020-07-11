Young Ticket Evader in Spain Plunges From Station Roof Onto Train Tracks

A young man was seriously injured on Friday after he tried to get onto the high-speed train without a ticket in Madrid. According to police sources, he climbed onto the roof of the Atocha station and fell on the tracks, where he was electrocuted.

The event, which occurred at around 3.30 pm this Friday, has caused several explosions, due to the high electrical charge.

The individual, a 31 year old Palestinian was been trying to get into the station since Thursday, but he was stopped by Atocha security guards several times.

However, this Friday he found a way to get in, he went through the taxi area, and from there he climbed onto the roof of the station. The young man rushed over the catenary and was electrocuted before ending up lying on the train tracks with severe traumatic brain injury, burns and various fractures.

The Civil Protection medics have intubated, stabilized and transferred him with a very serious prognosis to the La Paz Hospital.

