Under 40’s Now Account For 46% Of Coronavirus Infections In Catalunya

Coronavirus infections among young people in Cataluña are increasing, which could be due to improvements in detection, but experts are worried about the alarming rise in cases and the relaxed attitude of the Catalan youth.

At the height of the pandemic in the community, the under-40’s were not really considered a risk group and only 15% tested positive for Covid at the end of March. Whereas currently, coronavirus cases among the younger polulation account for 46% of infections.

This rise has alarmed heath care professionals, who have been warning the younger citizens for weeks to behave responsibly and follow the rules, reminiding them that just because they are younger, does not mean they are immune to the deadly virus.

The Catalan region of Segrià in Lleida, which has been back in lockdown for a week, reports that the rise in cases for the 15 to 29 year-old is becoming “overwhelming“, says the Mayor of Lleida, Miguel Pueyo. “This is no joke”, he insists.



