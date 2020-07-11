Spain and Italy lowest birthrates in Europe

SPAIN has the second lowest birthrate in the European Union, behind only Italy, according to Eurostat.

The EU’s office of statistics puts Spain’s birthrate for 2019 at 7.6 per 1,000 inhabitants, while Italy’s was just seven per 1,000.

-- Advertisement --



The EU member-states registering the biggest increases in birthrates last year were Ireland, with 12.1 births per 1,000, followed by France with 11.2, Sweden with 11.1, Cyprus with 10.9, and Estonia on 10.6.

The average 2019 birthrate for the EU as a whole was 9.3.

Where mortality rates are concerned, Spain is one of the 16 EU nations which registered more deaths than births last year, with 8.8 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The country’s population did nevertheless increase last year. It went up 0.83 per cent from 46.93 to 47.33 million.