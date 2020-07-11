More Than a Hundred Active Coronavirus Outbreaks in Spain

Spain’s Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has asked for “prudence” in the face of the active COVID-19 outbreaks which have now surpassed the one hundred mark. Illa made an appeal for the public to follow the instructions of health authorities because there are “Currently little more than 100 active outbreaks, compared to 97 on Friday”.

The minister stressed that there is no need to be “fearful, but do respect” the coronavirus, the protagonist of a pandemic in which mistakes have been made. In this context Illa has asked for “caution”: “There are outbreaks and they will continue to be as long as there is no vaccine or treatment”.

-- Advertisement --



He has stressed that early detection and isolation of possible cases is the “double key” to contain outbreaks in this phase of the “new normality”, which will only end, he warned, when there is “an effective treatment or a vaccine”.

Illa has defended that the “strict quarantine” that the Government initially decreed, has allowed for a “quick and safe” de-escalation, that has been “asymmetric, flexible and gradual”, with “respect” for the powers that the autonomous communities hold.