Massive International Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled in Spain

The National Police in Spain’s Madrid has identified and dismantled a massive international drug trafficking network which would transport illicit substances from Spain to Turkey.

The criminal gang, of Turkish nationality, would deal with marijuana, hashish, and heroin from Spain to other European cities. During this seven-month-long operation, 46 people have been arrested and 30 houses have been registered. These country houses and greenhouses were all located in different municipalities of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

-- Advertisement --



Police have seized around 8,000 plants, 110 kilos of marijuana bud, 900 ecstasy pills, 1,500 grams of heroin, 500 grams of hashish, 105 grams of cocaine, firearms and €128,488 in cash.

The operation, aimed at dismantling one of the largest criminal structures in Spain, has involved the participation of more than 300 officers across different units, including the Judicial Police, the Scientific Police and Citizen Security.

In addition to a large number of drugs previously mentioned, two firearms, an electric pistol, two extendable defences, two brass knuckles and various equipment used to grow interior marijuana and the precision scales were seized The operation has resulted in the arrest of practically all the members of the criminal network, including the head of the Turkish organization.

To read more Spanish news in English please follow this link…