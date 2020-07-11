Masks Made Mandatory at ALL Times on the Costa del Sol

Residents and tourists on the Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucia will now be forced to wear a mask at all times despite social distancing. This is a new measure which several provinces have already adopted this extra layer of security.

This Saturday Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, has announced that in order to mitigate the risk of transmission in the region, masks must be worn at all times.

Moreno has stated that he has already spoken with the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, to propose the mandatory use of the mask in all spaces with the aim of dealing with outbreaks due to outbreaks in Andalucia, which, according to the president, ” are significant but fortunately they are controlled and limited thanks to our excellent health services”.

Moreno considered it normal for Andalucia to have more outbreaks than other regions because it is the most populated autonomous community, but he specified that “prevention is better than needing to cure, and for this reason, we are going to propose the measure of mandatory use of masks”.

